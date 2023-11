Toppin ended Saturday's 125-124 loss to the Hornets with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and four rebounds across 26 minutes.

Toppin continues to be a one-dimensional producer for the Pacers, compiling just three assists, four steals and one block through six contests thus far. He was efficient with his scoring Saturday, but skepticism grows on if Toppin can expand as a breakout candidate in a new environment. His next opportunity is Monday against San Antonio.