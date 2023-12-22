Toppin amassed 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 116-103 loss to Memphis.

Toppin led all Pacers in scoring and shots made while hauling in a handful of rebounds and notching a pair of steals in a losing effort. Toppin has surpassed the 20-point mark on five occasions this year, doing so for the first time since scoring 20 points Dec. 2 against Miami. Toppin has hauled in five or more rebounds in four contests this year.