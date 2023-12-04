Coach Rick Carlisle said he expects Toppin (ankle) to play in Monday's game against the Celtics, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Toppin tweaked his ankle during Saturday's win over Miami and was initially listed as questionable for Monday's matchup. He's trending more toward probable at this point, but he likely won't be officially cleared until closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.