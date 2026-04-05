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Pacers' Obi Toppin: Will play Sunday
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RotoWire Staff
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Toppin (foot) is good to go for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Toppin was listed as probable and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Pascal Siakam (ankle) is out for Sunday's game, so Toppin could see some more shots and minutes coming his way.