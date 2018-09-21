Pacers' Omari Johnson: Joining Indiana for camp
Johnson signed a training camp deal with the Pacers on Friday.
Johnson played 75 total minutes for the Grizzlies last season. He totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. If he doesn't make the Pacers' final roster, Johnson will probably spend time in the G-League.
