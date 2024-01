Tshiebwe is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

The two-way player is back from a stint in the G League with the Indiana Mad Ants on Sunday and will be active as a depth option at center with starter Myles Turner (back) unavailable. Jalen Smith will garner the starting nod in Turner's stead, while Isaiah Jackson is likely to serve as Smith's top backup. As a result, Tshiebwe is unlikely to be included in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation.