Tshiebwe will be called up from the Mad Ants to join the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Starreports.

Jalen Smith suffered a knee bruise Monday and will miss some time for the Pacers. Isaiah Jackson figures to pick up the bulk of Smith's minutes, but Tshiebwe could be an emergency depth option in the frontcourt. Tshiebwe has certainly earned a look from the Pacers, as he's been dominant in the G League.