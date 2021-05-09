Brissett logged 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 133-132 OT loss to the Wizards.

Brissett has emerged as a valuable asset amidst the Pacers' current injury woes. After not catching on in Toronto, the Syracuse product's move to Indiana has been successful, and the youngster has now drawn 11 consecutive starts. His high rebound totals make him a regular double-double threat.