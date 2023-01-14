Brissett (hamstring) will play in Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brissett was tabbed questionable for Saturday's tilt due to soreness in his left hamstring after posting a double-double in 31 minutes Friday, but he will take the floor. With Aaron Nesmith (illness) back in action, Brissett should handle a smaller workload Saturday.