Brissett supplied nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 119-108 win over San Antonio.

Brissett flirted with a double-double in the victory but certainly didn't set the world on fire when it comes to fantasy production. Since exploding a few weeks back, things have slowed for Brissett, scoring in double-digits only once in his past six games. His defensive numbers have also dropped away, tallying two steals and five blocks over that same period. There is a chance he gets hot again at some point but until then, he should be viewed as a deeper league asset only.