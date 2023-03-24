Brissett will come off the bench Friday against the Celtics, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle gave Brissett the start during Wednesday's win over the Raptors because the forward hails from Ontario. With the Pacers now in Boston, Brissett will come off the bench. Over his past eight appearances, he's averaged 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.0 minutes.