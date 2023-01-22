Brissett will come off the bench Saturday against the Suns.
Coach Rick Carlisle will experiment with going small, starting all three guards Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Buddy Hield. Brissett has seen double-digit minutes across the past nine games, averaging 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 19.7 minutes.
