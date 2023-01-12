Brissett (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Hawks.
Brissett is questionable to miss his second straight game due to left hamstring soreness. His next chance to play will be Saturday's matchup with Memphis if he can't suit up Friday.
