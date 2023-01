Brissett has picked up a questionable tag ahead of Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies due to left hamstring soreness.

Brissett posted a 17-point, 10-board double-double off the bench Friday, but it appears he also tweaked his hamstring a bit along the way. At this point, it's unclear if he will get an opportunity to follow up the season-best effort Saturday, but the team should provide more information on his status ahead of the 7 PM ET opening tip.