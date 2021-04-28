Brissett registered 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks, two steals and an assist across 40 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Blazers.

Brissett paced the team in points, rebounds, blocks and steals, so it's safe to say this was one of his most complete performances of the campaign. The former Syracuse standout has started each of Indiana's last five games and has surpassed the 30-minute mark in each of the last four while delivering positive results -- he's averaging 15.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in that five-game stretch.