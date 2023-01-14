Brissett chipped in 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-111 loss to the Hawks.

Brissett returned following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, and he did it by posting his second-best scoring mark of the campaign. Brissett was coming off six straight outings with seven or fewer points, though, so there's a chance this outing was an outlier and not a sign of things to be expected going forward. The former Syracuse standout is likely to remain a bench option ahead of Saturday's matchup against Memphis.