Brissett scored 19 points (5-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and grabbed three boards along with two steals over 28 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Pacers.

Brissett has dropped off a bit since registering four double-doubles across six contests from April 21 to May 1, but he continues to start and chip in where he can for Indiana. His five three-pointers Thursday were a career high, and his 19 points were the most he has scored since April 21. On the season, Brissett is averaging 10.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19 games.