Brissett finished with 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and three rebounds before fouling out in 19 minutes during Saturday's 136-133 loss to the Nets.

Brissett's minutes have waxed and waned for most of the season, but he seems to be encroaching on Jalen Smith's playing time as the Pacers' starting power forward based on his string of recent performances. Over his first six appearances of December, Brissett is averaging 10.3 points (on 51.6 percent shooting from the field), 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 21.0 minutes. Smith, meanwhile, is averaging 18.0 minutes per game during that same stretch of action.