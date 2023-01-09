Brissett totaled five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 victory over the Hornets.

Brissett grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds Sunday, logging at least 20 minutes for the second straight game. Despite playing in the majority of games this season, Brissett has been unable to produce at a consistent level. He currently sits well outside the top 300, making him a non-factor, even in deeper formats.