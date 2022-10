Brissett registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across seven minutes during Monday's 120-106 loss to the 76ers.

Brissett logged the fewest minutes of any participating Pacer. It's been a steep fall from grace for Brissett, who averaged 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per contest after the All-Star Break last season. The 24-year-old has played just 21 total minutes thus far.