Brissett had 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds and four blocks in Saturday's win over the Thunder.

The game was laughably out of control by halftime, but coach Nate McMillan stuck with Brissett for most of the second half, as he saw 40 minutes of action in a game Indiana won by 57 points. Brissett remained in the starting lineup alongside Domantas Sabonis, who made his return from a six-game injury absence.