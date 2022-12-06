Brissett ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 112-104 victory over Golden State.

Brissett saw some extended run in this one, with Myles Turner (hamstring) ruled out for the game after being a late addition to the injury report. Brissett was unusually productive in the contest thanks to the extended run, drawing close to his first double-double of the campaign. While it's an excellent showing, Brissett shouldn't be counted on to consistently produce at this level. However, he could warrant a look in daily fantasy and season-long formats with daily changes if Turner misses additional action.