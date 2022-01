Brissett supplied 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Monday's 139-133 loss to Los Angeles.

Brissett put together his best scoring performance since Dec. 29 against the Hornets, though he wasn't quite as efficient in the loss to the Clippers. Fantasy managers haven't been able to rely on Brissett to consistently put up numbers so far this season, however, averaging 6.5 points, 3.9 boards and 0.7 assists through 33 games.