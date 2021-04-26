Brissett had 13 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and eight boards in Sunday's win over the Magic.

Making another start with Myles Turner (toe), Goga Bitadze (ankle) and Domantas Sabonis (back) out, Brissett saw 30-plus minutes (31, to be exact) for the third straight game and finished as a game-high plus-28. Brissett didn't provide much on the defensive end, but in his previous two games he combined for four blocks and a pair of steals. If Sabonis and/or Bitadze continue to miss time, the workload alone would make Brissett a decent short-term add in fantasy leagues.