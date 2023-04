Brissett is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks with lower back soreness.

Brissett joins a lengthy injury report for Sunday's regular-season finale due to a back issue. With Myles Turner (ankle), Aaron Nesmith (head), Jalen Smith (knee) and Isaiah Jackson (head) also questionable, Brissett could find himself playing big minutes if the Pacers end up shorthanded in the frontcourt.