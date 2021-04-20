Brissett scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) with six rebounds and one steal in a 109-94 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

With Domantas Sabonis (back) and Myles Turner (toe) out of the lineup, Brissett got his first career start and scored a new career-high point total. The forward has scored in double figures in two of his last three games and shot the ball very efficiently, 66.7 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from three, over that stretch. Despite the start and efficient shooting, Brissett isn't a recommended streaming candidate in most leagues.