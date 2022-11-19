Brissett recorded 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and one steal across 18 minutes during Friday's 99-91 victory over the Rockets.

Brissett landed a season-high 14 points in the win, connecting on four triples in the process. Prior to Friday, he had only seen the court eight times all season, highlighting the fact that this should be viewed as an outlier. He does have the ability to put up numbers when afforded significant playing time and so managers should just keep an eye on his role in case injuries open the door to more minutes.