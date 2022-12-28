Brissett ended with 16 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 win over Atlanta.

Brissett has played more than 20 minutes just twice in his last 10 games, but he made the most of his limited on-court time in this one, coming quite close to tying his season-high scoring mark and reaching the 15-point plateau just for the third time in the current campaign. Given he's averaging just 17.1 minutes per game over that 10-game stretch, however, he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside going forward.