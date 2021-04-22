Brissett scored 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist across 42 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

Brissett shouldered a big role in the absence of Domantas Sabonis (back), Myles Turner (toe), Goga Bitadze (ankle), and Doug McDermott (ankle). As a result, he set a career high in nearly every statistical category, including points, rebounds, steals and blocks. Notably, he was also a +12 across 42 minutes, outdone by only T.J. McConnell. So long as the Pacers remain depleted in the frontcourt, Brissett should have the continued opportunity to produce.