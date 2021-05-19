Brissett delivered 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets.
Brissett has seen a major role on offense over the last few games and has scored 19 or more points in three of his last four contests. The absence of T.J. Warren (foot) and Myles Turner (toe) should translate into Brissett remaining in the starting lineup. He is averaging 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game since moving to the starting five 17 games ago.
