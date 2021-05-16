Brissett registered 31 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-9), 10 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 win over the Raptors.
The 22-year-old bounced back from Saturday's five-point effort to post his fifth double-double of the season. Before Sunday's explosion, Brissett was averaging just 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 35.7 percent from the field so his 31-point effort was encouraging from a developmental standpoint. The second-year forward will look to parlay his impressive scoring effort into Tuesday's play-in tournament game.
