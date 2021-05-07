Brissett accumulated 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 win over the Hawks.

The 22-year-old has been a fixture in the Pacers starting lineup ever since Myles Turner (toe) went down with an injury, averaging 13.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals over his last 10 games. Before going 0-for-3 from downtown Thursday, Brissett was on a nine-game streak with at least one three-pointer made. The second-year forward should continue starting and producing solid points, rebounds and defensive stats the rest of the way for Indiana.