Brissett supplied two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 16 minutes during Friday's 134-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Brissett moved into the starting lineup Friday, yet failed to deliver anything remotely close to fantasy value. It's been a disappointing season thus far, struggling to get anything going, especially on the offensive end of the floor. He has scored double-digits only once in his past 10 games, adding very little outside of serviceable rebound numbers. He is currently outside the top 300 for the season, which tells you everything you need to know about his fantasy value.