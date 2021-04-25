Brissett will start Sunday's game against the Magic.

With Myles Turner (toe) and Goga Bitadze (ankle) both missing another game, Brissett will remain in the lineup for his fourth consecutive start. After posting 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in Wednesday's win over OKC, Brissett followed up with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double Saturday night against Detroit. He played 38 and 42 minutes, respectively, in those two games, so he'll likely be set for another high-minute workload Sunday.