Brissett will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's game in Toronto, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

With the Pacers playing in Canada, Rick Carlisle will start his three Canadian players in Brissett, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield and Myles Turner will join them. Brissett can be hit-or-miss, so he's not worth much more than a dart throw in daily fantasy leagues.