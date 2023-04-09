Brissett (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Brissett has been upgraded from questionable to available and will presumably garner a sizable role during the regular-season finale. Over his past six appearances, he's averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.2 minutes per game.
