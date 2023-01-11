Brissett is out for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks due to left hamstring soreness.
Brissett will miss his first game since Nov. 7, as he is a late scratch Wednesday. Terry Taylor and Jalen Smith are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. His next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Atlanta.
