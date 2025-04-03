Siakam is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to right elbow bursitis, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Siakam didn't shoot all that well in his last appearance Wednesday against the Hornets, though it's unclear if the issue was bothering him during the matchup. If he's unable to go Friday, look for Jarace Walker, Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin to see an increase in minutes.
