Siakam ended with 30 points (11-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 win over the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Siakam scored at least 30 points for the second time in the past two games, helping the Pacers extend its lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. After a somewhat subdued series against the Cavaliers, Siakam has lifted his offensive output of late. Indiana now holds a 3-1 lead with Game 5 slated for Thursday in New York.