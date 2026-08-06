Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Bright spot in tough season

Siakam remained one of Indiana's most productive players in 2025-26, providing consistent scoring, rebounding and veteran leadership during a rebuilding campaign.

The four-time All-Star can now look forward to complementing a returning Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) as the Pacers' top frontcourt option and should remain heavily involved offensively. Indiana made no significant offseason additions that would impact Siakam's workload heading into 2026-27, and the fact that Indiana is projected to be competitive is great news for his outlook.