Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Chance to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Siakam has missed three of the Pacers' last two games, the first of which was due to a left hamstring injury and the latter two due to a personal matter. He's still working through his hamstring issue, and Jarace Walker would likely stay in Indiana's starting lineup if Siakam is unable to play against Dallas on Sunday.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Out Thursday and Friday•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Not playing Thursday•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Posts 10 points at All-Star weekend•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Ready to go for All-Star weekend•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Drops 30 points in win•