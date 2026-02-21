default-cbs-image
Siakam (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Siakam has missed three of the Pacers' last two games, the first of which was due to a left hamstring injury and the latter two due to a personal matter. He's still working through his hamstring issue, and Jarace Walker would likely stay in Indiana's starting lineup if Siakam is unable to play against Dallas on Sunday.

