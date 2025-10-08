Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Chips in 14 points in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 14 minutes in Tuesday's 135-134 preseason victory over the Timberwolves in overtime.
Siakam saw limited action in the Pacers' preseason opener but still finished as the team's second-leading scorer. The star forward also tied the team-high mark in steals. The 31-year-old is expected to serve as Indiana's clear top option with Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) sidelined for the entire season.
