Siakam accumulated 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes before getting ejected from Wednesday's 137-130 loss to the Lakers.

Siakam was the Pacers' go-to scoring weapon until he was ejected, and despite the collective struggles, the star forward continues to find ways to produce. Siakam has been limited to just six games in March due to wrist and knee injuries, but he's been productive when needed. He's averaging 24.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in six March appearances, so while his availability is something that need to be monitored closely in the final weeks of the season, he's a player you should start with confidence if he gets the green light to suit up.