The Pacers are finalizing a deal Wednesday to acquire Siakam from the Raptors in exchange for Bruce Brown and three first-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The expected deal has Indiana sending Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Raptors, while Kira Lewis will also head to Toronto via the Pelicans, who've emerged as a third team in the deal. Siakam should benefit offensively from playing with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) eventually, but while the All-Star point guard is out for a few weeks, Siakam could be the Pacers' go-to playmaker. Situationally, it could also be a fantasy upgrade for Siakam, as the Pacers rank first in the NBA in points per game, first in offensive rating and second in pace.