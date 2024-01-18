Coach Rick Carlisle said Thursday that he isn't certain when Siakam (recently traded) will make his team debut, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

While Carlisle's comments seemingly indicate that Siakam won't be available for Thursday's game against the Kings, the power forward will join the Pacers on their road trip. His next chance to debut will be Friday against the Trail Blazers, but the team also has a matchup in Phoenix on Sunday in which Siakam could have a chance to don his new uniform.