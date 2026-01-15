Siakam generated 26 points (10-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes of Wednesday's 115-101 loss to Toronto.

Siakam has now logged two double-doubles in his last four games. He had logged two double-doubles in his previous 32 appearances. The forward led Indiana in points and tied with Johnny Furphy for the lead in assists. Over his last four games, Siakam is averaging 22 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.