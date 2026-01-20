Siakam logged 24 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 35 minutes during the Pacers' 113-104 loss to the 76ers on Monday.

Siakam put together a 20-plus-point performance for a fourth consecutive game, and his team-high seven assists were his most in a game since Nov. 17. Over his last 12 outings, Siakam has averaged 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals over 33.8 minutes per game while connecting on 50.4 percent of his field-goal attempts.