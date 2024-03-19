Siakam amassed 19 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 108-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

It's Siakam's 12th double-double of the season, and seventh in 28 games since joining the Pacers. Five of them have come in the last 10 games, a stretch in which the 29-year-old forward is averaging 19.6 points, 8.8 boards, 3.2 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor.