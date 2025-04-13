Siakam has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to right elbow injury management.

Siakam was initially listed as available for Sunday's game, but the Pacers flipped his status and have decided to rest the star forward, which makes sense given that the Pacers have already secured a spot in the playoffs. Siakam will end the season with averages of 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game. In his absence, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker should see more minutes Sunday.