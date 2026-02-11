Siakam supplied 30 points (11-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 137-134 overtime win over the Knicks.

Siakam led the Pacers in scoring, posting a team-high 30 points. However, his struggles from the charity stripe almost cost Indiana the game, and he has shot just 54.5 percent from the free-throw line over his last three appearances. Still, the star forward turned in a well-rounded performance across the stat sheet, and he tallied a game-best three steals after totaling just four over his last 11 outings. Through four February appearances, Siakam has averaged 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.8 minutes per tilt.